Taylor Swift celebrates Chiefs win by kissing Travis Kelce on the field

Taylor Swift took to the field at M&T Bank Stadium to celebrate Travis Kelce’s big win with several kisses and a hug.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the favored Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in an intense AFC Championship game Jan. 28, the pop star walked onto the field with the rest of his family to congratulate the team.

She greeted her boyfriend on the field and cameras captured the two sharing a couple smooches and embracing.

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

It's a love story. Rob Carr / Getty Images

The “Karma" singer then appeared to point something out in the crowd based on a video of the interaction shared on the NFL on CBS X account.

Travis Kelce also gave his dad, Ed Kelce, a hug.

The Chiefs, who will now face either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, were presented with the AFC Championship trophy in a special ceremony.

After quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt spoke about the difficulties they faced throughout the season to reach the Super Bowl, it was Travis Kelce’s turn to take the mic.

The tight end celebrated with his signature catchphrase — a nod to the Beastie Boys.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” he cheered while Swift smiled from the crowd.

Travis Kelce also shouted out NFL legend Jerry Rice, whose postseason catch record he broke during Sunday's game, as he accepted the trophy.

Traylor. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

After, he reunited with his girlfriend, and they shared a few more kisses and hugs.

Jason Kelce, who fans spotted cheering for his brother’s team with the rest of the family, celebrated his younger brother’s win on the field, too.

The Philadelphia Eagle, who wore a Chiefs hat and Hawaiian shirt, shared an intimate moment with the Chiefs tight end.

The two embraced, and Travis Kelce appeared to become emotional as his older brother whispered in his ear.

“Finish it. Finish this," Jason Kelce said. "I love you so much.”

Swift’s “Eras Tour” resumes in Tokyo, Japan, the same week as the Super Bowl, but it could be possible for her to attend and support the Chiefs.

Swifties will have to wait and see if the singer can make it.

NFL fans will see in two weeks if the Chiefs can win back-to-back Super Bowls, which hasn't been done since the New England Patriots took home the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2004 and 2005.