Every time Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been photographed together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't shy with their love. Not anymore, at least.

Kelce and Swift's romance began on a podcast, after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end described his (failed) attempt to give his number to the pop star via friendship bracelet.

From there, the relationship has gone from the realm of audio to visual, as Swift has been seen in the stadium stands and Kelce has been at "Eras Tour" concerts.

They've also become more comfortable with PDA, sharing kisses, holding hands.

As we look back on their blooming romance, here are all the moments of Swift and Kelce together that have made a large proportion of the internet swoon collectively.

Sept. 24: Taylor Swift's first Chiefs game

Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game and sat with Kelce's mom Donna Kelce in the player's private box. Following the game, sports anchor Jarrett Payton captured a video of the rumored couple leaving the stadium together.

Other fans caught photos of Swift and Kelce driving around town in his convertible after the match.

Cue Swift's song "Getaway Car." Courtesy Skyler Blue Miller

Oct. 14: 'Saturday Night Live' appearances

Kelce and Swift on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

Swift and Kelce gave their fans a surprise treat when they both appeared on "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 14. The show poked fun at their rumored romance and the NFL's coverage of Swift.

Before and after filming, the couple was photographed holding hands.

A little PDA. Gotham / GC Images

Ever the gentleman, Kelce also opened the door for his new girlfriend. Some Swift fans joked that he pushed a security guard aside so he could grab the door, but Kelce clarified the moment during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“I didn’t push him,” he said. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Swift appears to be in good hands. Gotham / GC Images

Oct. 15: New York outing

Swift and Kelce on Oct. 15, 2023. Gotham / GC Images

The night following their "Saturday Night Live" adventure, Swift and Kelce were photographed holding hands on another date night in Manhattan. This time, they were seen at Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

For the special outing, Swift sported a black skirt, floral top and black boots. Her beau donned matching light pants and jacket.

Oct. 22: Sealed with a kiss

Kelce, Swift, Gordon and Hardman. @chariah_ via Instagram

After Swift cheered Kelce on during his Oct. 22 game, she gave him a kiss on the cheek to celebrate his team's win. The photo appeared in an Instagram post from Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Kelce’s teammate Mecole Hardman, Jr.

In another photo, Kelce, Swift, Gordon and Hardman are all smiles as they pose close together.

The PDA didn't stop there. Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead stadium together on the same day, hand in hand.

Kelce and Swift on Oct. 22, 2023. Charlie Riedel / AP

Nov. 11: That kiss though!

Nothing like a little post-show smooch. TODAY

When Kelce flew to Buenos Aires to watch Swift perform in concert in November, he got treated to two very public displays of affection.

During her Nov. 11 concert, Swift changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to give him a sweet shoutout.

Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me,” Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

After the show, Swift ran off the stage into Kelce's arms and the pair shared a kiss. A concertgoer even shared a video of the moment, capturing Swift jump off her feet and into Kelce's arms.