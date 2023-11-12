See Taylor Swift run into Travis Kelce’s arms and kiss him after Argentina show

Moments after concluding her concert in Buenos Aires Nov. 11, Taylor Swift had her sights set on one person: Travis Kelce.

As the singer left the stage, she waved to concertgoers before breaking out into a run towards Kelce, who danced along to her songs in the crowd throughout the night.

When she reached him, Swift threw her arms around the football player, and they shared a steamy kiss, as seen in videos shared by concertgoers like Ginny Blair.

Many fans have interpreted the kiss, which occurred in the view of the audience as a "hard launch," or a public confirmation of a romantic relationship.

Dating rumors regarding Swift and Kelce have swirled since the first time the Kansas City Chiefs player attended an "Eras Tour" concert back in July — where he tried and failed to give the singer his phone number, he later revealed.

The two have previously shown some public displays of affection by holding hands and in one photo, with a kiss on the cheek.

Since Kelce arrived in Argentina Nov. 10, the internet has exploded with footage of the pair together before, during and after the concert. While Kelce was not in attendance at the Nov. 9 show, fans noted that Swift's surprise song performance of "Labyrinth" seemed to be a nod to Kelce with the repeating chorus of, “Uh oh, I’m falling in love / Oh no, I’m falling in love again.”

Then, after Swift's Friday show was canceled due to rain, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand at a restaurant in Argentina.

Kelce attended the "Eras Tour" Saturday, where he received a special shoutout from the singer. During her finale song "Karma," Swift changed a lyric referencing a romantic relationship.

Instead of singing, "Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me," she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

Kelce was able to spend the weekend in Argentina with Swift as the Chiefs have a bye week, or a week during the playing season in which a team does not play a game. The Kansas City team next takes on the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 20. The Super Bowl rematch will see Kelce go against his brother, Jason, and the team that Swift has previously claimed loyalty to. The match marks the first Chiefs-Eagles game since the dating rumors began.

Swift performs in Brazil Nov. 19, and while she's attended four of the last seven Chiefs games, it's unclear if she'll be in attendance for the "Monday Night Football" matchup.