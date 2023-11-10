The "Eras Tour" is back.

After a hiatus of more than two months, Taylor Swift has resumed her global tour and headed to Argentina for her second international show after Mexico on Aug. 27. Swift will perform in South America for the next three weekends.

Swift has certainly been busy in the interim.

She re-released her Grammy Award-winning record "1989," premiered a concert film of her "Eras Tour" and attended several football games, seemingly debuting her latest relationship with rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift returned to the stage Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, and when it came to the surprise song section of the night, she performed a sweet love song for the first time live. For the uninitiated, toward the end of each "Eras Tour" concert, Swift performs acoustic renditions of two songs that are not part of the setlist, the first on guitar, the second accompanied by the piano.

Swift performed "Labyrinth" — a gentle song off 2022's "Midnights" with a simple but sweet repeating chorus — as a surprise song to kick off her Argentina shows.

"Uh oh, I’m falling in love / Oh no, I’m falling in love again," Swift sings on the track.

Concertgoers shared video of the performance on social media and despite the repeating phrase "Oh no," the singer wore a wide grin as she sang the love song.

Fans were quick to point out potential meanings to her choice of surprise songs. Swift is known to leave cryptic clues or Easter eggs for her fans, and her surprise songs often reflect her setting. For example, at her first show in Chicago, she performed "The Lakes" acoustically, and on night three in New Jersey, she sang "Welcome to New York."

While Swift has not publicly commented on her relationship status, Swifties took the song choice as evidence of her personal feelings.

"something about taylor singing labyrinth while she herself is falling in love again and the smile on her face when she sings it," one fan wrote on X.

"the way she smiled while singing “I’m falling in love again” IM CRYING," another wrote.

Earlier this year, Swift reportedly split from Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years.

Nov. 9 marked Swift’s first concert since going public with Kelce, first by attending a Chiefs game Sept. 24, then by stepping out hand-in-hand with the football player in New York on Oct. 14 and 15.

As for Kelce, the tight end has spoken glowingly about the "Eras Tour" and Swift on his podcast, "New Heights." Before his most recent game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Kelce was asked outright at a press conference if he's "in love" with Swift.

While the Chiefs player smiled at the question, he answered: “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

Swift has attended four Chiefs games and cheered the Kansas City team on to victory each time. Kelce is now set to return the favor. A source close to the couple confirmed to NBC News that he plans to travel to Argentina for Swift's "Eras Tour" stop.