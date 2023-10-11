Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ concert film premieres in Los Angeles — Live Updates

Are you ready for it?
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is set to premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The film — which will feature footage from three of Swift's SoFi Stadium shows in August — will be shown in AMC Theaters across the United States beginning Oct. 13.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is also where Swift finished the first leg of the U.S. tour and announced the re-release of her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)."
The premiere is being held at an outdoor mall called The Grove in Los Angeles, where fans gathered to see if they would be allowed in to the screening on Wednesday afternoon.
We were like the mall before the internet, it was the one place to be
"Coney island" on "Evermore" Taylor Swift
Everything you need to know about 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie
For the uninitiated, here's everything we know so far "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie:
Swift fan account starts sharing images, videos of red carpet
The @tswifterastour account shared a photo and video of the red carpet at The Grove ahead of the premiere the evening of Oct. 11.
@tswifterastour is the account that was behind another viral Swift trend earlier this month: seemingly ranch. The account shared a viral photo of Swift at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.
“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the viral tweet said.
The reaction was swift, pun intended, and the internet metaphorically tripped over itself making jokes about the phrase "seemingly ranch."
You can read more about that here.
Police prepare for large Swiftie presence
TODAY staff on the scene of the premiere said there was a heavy police presence expecting even more fans to arrive.
Police at the scene told TODAY that they will direct any overflow of fans to a nearby park, Pan Pacific Park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Fans learn if they'll be let into the premiere
An email went out on Wednesday afternoon to hopeful Swifties notifying they had been approved to attend the premiere and screening.
The email offers few details about the actual premiere but notes the entire mall, restaurants and shops included, is closed for the event.
The premiere is being held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, which is inside an outdoor mall called The Grove. As of 1:45 p.m. PT, TODAY can report the only music being played through the mall speakers was Swift's.
In the email notification, attendees were told to enter the parking structure via Farmers Market Place off Fairfax Avenue as no other entrance will be open and roads in the area are already closed ahead of the event.
Anyone attending will need to show their QR code and an official ID to enter and the name on tickets will have to match.
So far, there is no public word on any celebrity guest list for the screening but fans are hopeful that Swift will make an appearance.