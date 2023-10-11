Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ concert film premieres in Los Angeles — Live Updates

Are you ready for it?

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is set to premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The film — which will feature footage from three of Swift's SoFi Stadium shows in August — will be shown in AMC Theaters across the United States beginning Oct. 13.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is also where Swift finished the first leg of the U.S. tour and announced the re-release of her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

The premiere is being held at an outdoor mall called The Grove in Los Angeles, where fans gathered to see if they would be allowed in to the screening on Wednesday afternoon.