Everything we know about Taylor Swift's new album, 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop some new music this fall, nearly two years after releasing her last two surprise albums, "Folklore" and “Evermore," in 2020.

The 32-year-old made the exciting announcement during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday while accepting the award for video of the year for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” her third award of the night.

“I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on Oct. 21,” Swift said during her acceptance speech, promising to share more details at midnight that evening.

Swift took home three awards on Sunday night.

Afterwards, the phrase "meet me at midnight" was trending, with fans anticipating information about the new album. As expected, Swift posted more details about her forthcoming album on her social media channels.

If you're counting down the days until the singer's new music drops, here's everything we know about the album so far.

The album, titled 'Midnights,' will be released in October

Swifties won't have to wait long to binge the singer's new album. Per Swift's Instagram post, the music will be available on Friday, Oct. 21 at midnight sharp.

Fans can now pre-order the album, which is available in four formats: a vinyl edition for $29.99, a CD for $12.99, a cassette for $17.99 and a digital album for $11.99.

'Midnights' will have 13 songs, but the track list isn't complete

We'll have to wait to find out the exact names of the songs on Swift's forthcoming album, but the singer did reveal that it will be divided into two sections, with a total of thirteen songs.

Side A

Track One Track Two Track Three Track Four Track Five Track Six

Side B

Track Seven Track Eight Track Nine Track Ten Track Eleven Track Twelve Track Thirteen

"Midnights" will contain fewer songs that Swift's most recent albums. In 2020, Swift dropped two surprise albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” which included 16 and 15 songs respectively. The re-recording of her 2012 album "Red" had 30 songs.

Swift said the songs on 'Midnights' will have an overarching theme

In her Instagram post, Swift offered a bit of background on the inspiration behind her new album. "Midnights" will tell the story of “the stories of 13 sleepless nights" scattered throughout Swift's life.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake," she wrote..

A preview of what's to come when "Midnights" drops this fall. @taylorswift via Instagram

The 32-year-old went on to describe the songs as a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

She ended her post with the following note: "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we’ll meet ourselves.”

This is Swift's first new album in two years

It's been a while since the singer released a full studio album, but she did drop a new song, “Carolina," in June to go along with the film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Swift has also been busy re-recording her old music and released a new version of the 2012 album "Red" in 2021.

Midnight is a popular lyrical theme for Swift

This is hardly the first time Swift has mentioned the word "midnight" in one of her songs. The term has popped up on several occasions over the years, including lyrics in the following songs: