Taylor Swift stuns in blue at 'Eras Tour' concert film premiere

She can still make the whole place shimmer!

Taylor Swift surprised fans by attending the premiere of her upcoming concert film on Oct. 11.

The premiere — held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles — shut down an entire outdoor mall called The Grove. Fans with tickets waited inside while the less lucky Swifties gathered behind security barriers outside, occasionally singing their favorite songs together.

Swift arrived around 5:30 p.m. P.T. and walked in a side door as fans rushed to see her. She later re-emerged and posed for photos with the waiting press.

Swift wore a light blue dress with floral cutouts by Oscar de la Renta. Her hair was pinned up to give the illusion of a bob.

Swift arrives at the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at the AMC The Grove in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

The dress was the same one she wore in a photograph shared to social media earlier in the day announcing more early screenings of the film to come on Oct. 12 in the United States and Canada. She also announced additional showings, citing "unprecedented demand."

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will feature footage from three of Swift’s SoFi Stadium shows in August. The official release date is Oct. 13 and it will be shown only in AMC Theatres.

Despite unions for both actors and writers in Hollywood being on strike, Swift's concert film was able to move forward. According to SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, she obtained a waiver to film and followed all the requisite union stipulations to do so.

Swift’s team did not go through the major studios — represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, in the ongoing labor negotiations — to make the film. (The AMPTP represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of TODAY and NBC News.)

SAG-AFTRA is still on strike as of Oct. 11, while the Writer’s Guild of America reached a three-year deal on Sept. 26.

Up next for Swift is the re-release of her “1989 (Taylor's Version)” album, originally released in October 2014. "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is due out Oct. 27.