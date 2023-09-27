The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers officially reached a three-year deal on Sept. 26.

The strike, which has disrupted programming and the day-to-day business of Hollywood since May 2, will end at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, the WGA said Tuesday evening.

The new deal, brokered by the WGA West board and the WGA East council and recommended by the guild's negotiating committee now goes to the wider union membership for a vote — a total of around 11,500 people. This follows a tentative agreement on Sunday between the WGA and AMPTP. (The AMPTP represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of TODAY and NBC News.)

In a seven-page summary documents submitted to the WGA's members ahead of the vote and obtained by NBC News, the new deal's four main takeaways: increases in wages and residuals, language for addressing minimum staffing in writers rooms, payments based on the success of streaming, and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

To be clear, the actors strike continues and no deal so far has been announced. The screen actors union, SAG-AFTRA, went on strike on July 14.

Just before the WGA deal was announced, SAG-AFTRA tweeted the following:

"Los Angeles, our fight isn’t over — it’s just heating up! We’re committed to securing a fair contract because we deserve nothing less. Let’s keep pushing, keep fighting, and show the world our determination!"

Regardless, the writers who will return to work on Wednesday will be working under a new contract. Below, we break down exactly what these four changes will mean for the industry:

Increases in wages and residuals

The new contract — which is post-dated to have started on Sept. 25 and will run through May 1, 2026 — most critically raises basic wages by 5% upon ratification of the contract. In the second year on May 2, 2024, wages will go up 4% and on May 2, 2025 by 3.5%.

"Some minimums and rates increase less, mostly by 3% each year, while a few rates increase only once or do not increase over the contract," the WGA's summary reads, presumably targeting the highest earners in their ranks. "These exceptions are the result of patterns established in the industry."

Addressing writers rooms staffing

The new deal sets minimum staffing requirements for TV writers rooms, depending on how long the seasons are.

For shows that have been greenlit with six or fewer episodes, studios are now required to employ at least three writers and three writer-producers. For shows with seven to 12 episodes, the minimum is five writers and three writer-producers. For shows with more than 13 episodes, the minimum increases to six writers and three writer-producers.

In the streaming era, TV seasons have generally gotten shorter and writers rooms have gotten smaller. One major qualm, Variety previously reported, was the use of "mini rooms" by studios. The practice means that often writers will be hired to develop a show after a writer has sold a pitch or pilot to a certain platform, also known as a development room. Sometimes, the outlet wants to see a few more scripts to determine the show's potential. Mini rooms are also used when a series gets picked up or has aired a full season and the streaming service or network wants to see more scripts before deciding if the show should be renewed.

Newer writers are less likely to get staffed in a mini room, but even if they do, they will only make scale, meaning they're only paid the minimum pay rate as outlined in the WGA's contract.

The new deal WGA members will vote on increases the rates for minimum pay in these pre-greenlight rooms by 25% above the highest regular room rate, which would take effect beginning November 1, 2023.

Payments based on the success of streaming

Previously, writers were compensated with residuals for shows on streaming services but the rules surrounding payment were opaque. The WGA wanted to establish an official system that would reward writers for hugely successful shows on streaming services like Netflix or HBO's Max.

Previously, streaming services have not had to release viewing metrics, a departure from the decadeslong practice of traditional television, where ratings are publicly shared.

Under the new contract, the WGA will receive confidential viewership metrics for originally streaming shows based on the hours viewed.

Specifically, series and films viewed by 20% or more of the service's domestic subscribers within the first 90 days of its release will get a bonus equal to 50% of the fixed domestic and foreign residual. The new bonus structure will take effect for projects released on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

Protections against artificial intelligence

Writers had also feared the ramifications of artificial intelligence on their craft. Previously, the AMPTP had offered to have an annual meeting to discuss the use of AI.

Under this new deal, studios cannot use AI-generated material as a source and it also "can’t be used to undermine a writer’s credit or separated rights."

If studios can't use AI-generated material as a source, that means they cannot, for example, ask AI to write a screenplay and then hire another writer to rewrite it at a lower cost.

Writers, however, will be allowed to choose to use AI but cannot be forced to. The studios also will have to notify writers if any of the material being handed to them is a product AI.