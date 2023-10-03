Will Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film be available to stream?

Could demand for Taylor Swift get any higher? Fans are seeking out the Grammy award-winning singer beyond her record-breaking "Eras Tour," including at football games, wedding rehearsal dinners and now, movie theaters.

Swift announced she would be bringing her "Eras Tour" performance to the big screen in August, and less than a month later, AMC said it took less than 24 hours for her film to shatter the company's U.S. record for highest ticket-sales revenue in a single day.

“With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film,” AMC said in a Sept. 26 press release.

As Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film is set to hit the big screen in more than 100 countries on Oct. 13, fans who couldn't snag a ticket to the tour will have a chance to watch the singer's career-spanning performance in movie theaters across the globe.

Will fans be able to stream “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”?

For now, the answer is no.

As of now, the "Eras Tour" concert film is available only in movie theaters. Neither Swift nor AMC have indicated the film will be available on any streaming services after its theatrical run ends.

For those interested in seeing the film in theaters, the “Eras Tour” concert film will be showing in more than 4,000 theaters across North America.

It's also set to play in every Odeon Cinemas location in Europe, as well as other theaters across 100 countries worldwide, according to AMC.

Adult tickets will be priced at $19.89 in the U.S., in a cheeky reference to the artist's latest re-recorded album, which is set to drop on Oct. 27, while child and senior tickets are $13.13, referencing Swift’s famous lucky number of 13.

The concert film won't be the last chance for Swifties to see the "Eras Tour" in real life either: Swift is scheduled to start the international leg of the tour in November, with live performances in South America, Asia, Australia and Europe through August 2024.

The singer also added additional U.S. and Canadian dates in October and November 2024.