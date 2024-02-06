Taylor Swift reveals track list (and collaborators!) for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It hasn't even been a full 24 hours since Taylor Swift announced she has a new album on the way and she's already gifting fans with another reveal: the track list.

While she was accepting her 13th Grammy Award on Feb. 5, the pop star told fans that she had been keeping a secret for two years and it was time to spill.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last 2 years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19,” Swift during her acceptance speech for best pop album.

She immediately dropped the cover art on her social media platforms for the album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department," and on Feb. 5, she shared the track list.

Without further ado ...

The track list for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Side A:

"Fortnight" featuring Post Malone

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

Side B:

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out The Slammer"

"Florida!!!" featuring Florence and the Machine

Side C:

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"LOML"

Side D:

"I Can Do It With A Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

Bonus track: "The Manuscript"

What does 'loml' mean?

One of the tracks, "Loml," is an acronym for "love of my life."

Who is Swift writing about on this album?

While Swift is notorious for writing songs inspired by her relationships, she's also known to rarely reveal who her songs are about. That said, many began speculating that the album is linked to actor Joe Alwyn, who Swift dated for six years. The pair's split was reported in April 2023.

Fans took to X after a December 2022 interview resurfaced between Alwyn and Paul Mescal for Variety. In the interview, the two shared that they have a WhatsApp chat called “The Tortured Man Club” with actor Andrew Scott.

When does 'The Tortured Poets Department' come out?

Swift said “The Tortured Poets Department” will be out April 19, 2024.

Has Travis Kelce said anything about the album?

Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, commented on the upcoming album while talking to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, in which the Kansas City Chiefs, for which he plays, will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable" Kelce said. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."