For all the fans who couldn’t snag a ticket to one of Taylor Swift’s stops in her sold-out “Eras Tour,” your time has come: It’s coming to the big screen!

The concert film titled “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will play in multiple movie theater chains across North America this October.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 31.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” she added.

Here’s what to know about the Eras Tour concert film.

The “Eras Tour” film release date

Based on a trailer for the upcoming release, the “Eras Tour” concert film will be a filmed version of an “Eras Tour” performance, or possibly a composite of multiple performances, from the show’s North American run.

The concert film will premiere at certain theaters in the United States, Mexico and Canada on Oct. 13.

The “Eras Tour” concert film running time

The “Eras Tour” concert film has a running time of 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to AMC Theatres. The live show runs over three hours, so it looks like the film version will be slightly condensed.

Where to watch the “Eras Tour” concert film

Starting Oct. 13, the “Eras Tour” concert film will be showing in theaters across the U.S., including AMC, Cinemark and Regal.

Every AMC location in the country will offer at least four showtimes a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, AMC said in a release.

AMC is also distributing the film to other theaters across North America and has deals with major theatrical exhibitors like Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico to show the concert film.

How to get tickets for the “Eras Tour” concert film

According to a link shared by Swift on X, fans can purchase tickets for the “Eras Tour” concert film in the U.S. via AMC, Regal, Cinemark or Fandango.

In an effort to deal with the expected overwhelming demand for tickets — and no doubt to avoid the ticketing issues that have plagued the booking process for live shows — AMC has introduced a queuing system to access its website.

“Thank you for your patience as we experience high traffic volume,” reads a message on AMC’s website when first accessed. “We have proactively created this queue for all visitors. When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to begin your TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film ticket purchase or other online visit.”

AMC said in a release that it upgraded its website and ticketing system to cope with a high volume of ticket sales. But the chain also noted that “no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.”

So AMC warned that people booking tickets online may experience delays, wait times and outages.

AMC noted on its ticket-booking page that tickets are non-refundable, and that "no passes, exchange tickets, or discount tickets may be used."

Ticket prices for the “Eras Tour” concert film

Adult tickets for the “Eras Tour” concert film at AMC Theatres in the U.S. will be priced at $19.89 plus tax, in a playful reference to Swift’s fifth (and soon-to-be-re-released) studio album, “1989.”

Children’s and senior tickets are $13.13 plus tax, a wink at Swift’s famous lucky number of 13.

Some showings at IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and “other premium large formats” may have a higher ticket price, which varies by format and theater.

Will the “Eras Tour” concert film be available to stream?

As of now, the “Eras Tour” concert film is available only in movie theaters. Swift has not indicated whether there are plans to release the film on streaming platforms.

Is the live “Eras Tour” still happening?

“The Eras Tour,” which kicked off in March 2023, is still in full swing. After wrapping up her initial run of shows in North America, Swift is set to begin the international leg of the tour this November with shows across South America, Asia, Australia and Europe through August 2024.

She also added extra shows in the U.S. and Canada in October and November 2024.