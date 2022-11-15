Taylor Swift tour sales crash Ticketmaster, leaving fans 'heartbroken,' 'angry'

Amid "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets, Taylor Swift fans are voicing concerns about their chances to see the pop superstar in action.

Ticketmaster's pre-sale tickets for "The Eras Tour" opened to fans with registered codes at 10 a.m. local time for venue location on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

But, as Swift fans shared on social media, things didn't go as planned. People raised various issues that blocked them from obtaining tickets.

One user was "beyond heartbroken" after Ticketmaster was "unable to process" her payment. Another was "knocked out" of the queue and had to go to the beginning. According to one user, "customer service wasn't available."

"I wasted an hour and a half of my life only to be told my code didn’t work. This is ridiculous," another user wrote.

These problems had a cascading effect for some users, who shifted their schedules to be available for the presale. “i have work at 3:30 today. i already moved my shift so i could be able to do the presale, and now i’m not going to be able to get tickets. i’m so incredibly angry right now i can’t even begin to explain it,” tweeted user @lenoraajoy.

In response to the frustration, Ticketmaster issued a statement: "There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale."

As of 1 p.m. ET in the afternoon, hundreds of thousands of tickets had already been sold, according to the ticket-selling giant. Along with the press release, Ticketmaster announced modifications to the rollout, like the West Coast sales being pushed to 3 p.m. from 10 a.m., and the Capital One sale being rescheduled to Nov. 15.

In addition to sharing grievances, fans joked about the ticket-buying process, causing "Ticketmaster" to trend on Twitter.

"Being stuck in the ticketmaster queue really has you wondering how different your life you be if you never listened to Our Song on the radio in 2006 that one time," one Twitter user wrote.

"8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently," another wrote.

Others tweeted about Ticketmaster's services and website in general.

"ticketmaster better waive all the fees because there’s no reason why we should pay for services that don’t work,"@greatbrittswift wrote.

The "Anti-Hero" singer is headed to 20 cities across the U.S., starting with Glendale, Ariz, the same place her "Reputation" tour began in 2018, starting March 23, 2023.

Other acts, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN, will accompany Swift.

Ticket demand should come as no surprise: Swift's latest album, "Midnights," has taken the internet by storm, with 10 songs holding all top 10 spots in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at once.

Responding to the news in a tweet from Billboard, Swift wrote, "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."