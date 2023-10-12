Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras Tour’ film is coming a day early! How to get tickets

Taylor Swift fans will need to calm down after hearing this.

The superstar has announced her highly anticipated new movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” will hit theaters a day earlier than originally planned.

Yes, the 2-hour-45-minute concert film will now screen on Oct. 12 instead of its initial release date of Oct. 13.

Swift herself made the announcement on her Instagram page on Oct. 11.

“PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” she wrote.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world,” she continued.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now.”

Now comes the hard part: getting tickets (and, sorry, but streaming is not an option right now). Fans can purchase them via AMC, Regal, Cinemark or Fandango. Adult tickets for the movie at AMC Theatres in the U.S. run $19.89 plus tax, a wink to Swift’s landmark “1989” album.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for during the "Eras Tour" on July 7, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. John Shearer / Getty Images

Tickets for kids between the ages of 2 and 12 and seniors over 60 cost $13.13 plus tax, a reference to Swift’s well-known lucky number 13.

Showings at IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and “other premium large formats” may have a higher ticket price, which varies by format and theater.

Ticket prices may also vary in other parts of the world, with the movie premiering this weekend in 90 countries. Fans can also purchase tickets online at tstheerastourfilm.com.

Prior to tickets going on sale Sept. 26, AMC stated in a release that they had upgraded their website and ticketing system to deal with an influx of sales, while also noting that “no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer made a grand appearance Oct. 11 in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” The movie, like her tour, has already become a pop culture phenomenon. Advance ticket sales broke the $100 million barrier around the world, more than three times what “Barbie,” which is the year’s highest grossing film to date, brought in prior to its opening weekend.