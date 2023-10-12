These Taylor Swift songs didn’t make the ‘Eras Tour’ film — and some fans aren’t happy

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" set list includes over 40 songs, amounting to a more than three-hour performance. Meanwhile, her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," has a running time that is under three hours.

Fans quickly did the math and anticipated that some songs wouldn't make the final cut of the film.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Swifties found out the tracks that were taken out after the film's Los Angeles premiere. The songs are:

"The Archer"

"No Body, No Crime"

"Cardigan"

"Wildest Dreams" (according to The New York Times)

"Long Live" (A TODAY.com staffer who was at the screening confirmed “Long Live” wasn’t shown during the movie, but was featured during the credits.)

And some of those fans were not happy about the songs that got the ax, according to posts on social media.

"the songs that are getting cut are ones i wouldn’t have ever guessed or even dared to think about getting cut i’m actually shocked and heartbroken but also taylor can do what she wants bc she’s taylor," one user posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"no bc why would she cut long live, cardigan and the archer and not like bad blood or lover," another person wrote.

"the archer and long live being cut is the most horrible news ever," another X user said.

Others begged to one day see the full version of the show.

"We need a director’s cut from Taylor, it’s the last hope that I could think," one user said, adding crying laughing emoji.

"Please tell me Taylor kept the full 3 hour version Eras Tour film in THE VAULT cuz I don’t like many songs being cut for this concert film and NEED the UNCUT/FULL Version," another person wrote.

And of course, users were quick to create memes about the situation:

While some Swifties said they will be selling their tickets due to the lost tracks, Swift said herself the demand for the concert film is "unprecedented" and that theaters would be adding additional shows on Thursday, Oct. 12, and over the film's opening weekend.

"Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend," she wrote in an Instagram post Oct. 11.

"It’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together," she added.

Here's how to get tickets for the coveted theatrical event.