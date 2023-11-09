Travis Kelce planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is heading south to cheer on his rumored beau and wildly successful pop superstar, Taylor Swift, as she kicks off the international leg of her Eras Tour.

A source close to the couple confirmed Kelce's travel plans to NBC News on Nov. 8.

The two have been spotted together recently out and about in both New York and Kansas City. Swift has also attended several of Kelce's football games, so it seems like it's the NFL star's turn to return the favor.

Conveniently, the Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week — which means there isn't a game — so Kelce is free to jet to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift will perform her athletic feat of a show for more than three hours for three nights in a row.

I just like hanging out with you, all the time. Taylor swift in "Stay Stay Stay"

A source previously confirmed to TODAY.com that Kelce and Swift started hanging out in August — one month after the football player said on his podcast that he'd unsuccessfully tried to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet when she performed in Kansas City.

She has since appeared at several games, in full Chiefs garb, celebrating Kelce's feats alongside his family. The Chiefs' next game is on Monday, Nov. 20. They'll take on the team Swift usually roots for: the Philadelphia Eagles. It's also worth noting that Travis Kelce's brother and fellow NFL player, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles.

The two brothers also host a podcast, "New Heights," and in this week's episode of the show, the brothers seemingly hinted at Travis Kelce's upcoming travel.

"I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice," Travis Kelce said. "My skin's getting really pale so I gotta go somewhere south, somewhere closer to the equator."

“South of the equator?” Jason Kelce replied jokingly as his younger brother laughed.

Later in the podcast, Travis Kelce said he does also plan to spend time on the bye week getting his body "right" after a rough few weeks of NFL wear and tear.

"I plan on getting this body right. I got a little more banged up this week than I was hoping, which keeps you around and keeps you trying to get better," he told Jason Kelce. "I never like to plan things on the bye week because you just don't know how healthy you're going to be and you don't know how you're going to feel, whether you're winning or losing."

He added that the Chiefs have had a good season so far — they are currently 7-2 — but he still plans to spend some time recovering ahead of the Chiefs next game on Nov. 20 against his brother's team.

"I've got the future in mind, gotta get this body right, and get as healthy as possible going into arguably the biggest game on the schedule and that's the Philadelphia Eagles," Travis Kelce said.