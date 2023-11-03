Travis Kelce was just asked if he’s ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift. Here’s what he said

Travis Kelce may be known for his speed and finesse on the football field, but he recently proved that he possesses the same qualities when speaking to reporters.

When a journalist asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end if he's "in love" with rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift during a press conference in Germany on Nov. 3, the deft athlete pivoted like a champ.

"What's the latest status and are you in love?" the reporter can be heard asking in footage of the moment shared to X by "Entertainment Tonight."

Kelce's teammates reacted to the query with teasing chatter, with one of them saying, "Spice it up!"

"What is the latest status? The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there," a smiling Kelce responded.

The reporter then pushed one more time.

"And the second question: Are you in love?" the journalist asked.

Without hesitation, Kelce replied, "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

Later in the press conference, another reporter asked the athlete if he expected the "Blank Space" singer, 33, to attend his upcoming game. The Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5.

Kelce jokingly responded, "You know what? I think when I mention her or everybody knows she's at the game, my over-under on my catches kind of goes up and down, the spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff so I'm just going to keep it to myself."

While Kelce and Swift have yet to confirm their romance, the Grammy winner has already made several high-profile appearances at Chiefs games this season, even watching some games alongside Kelce's mom.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

The NFL star has spoken about Swift on the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The tight end was first linked to the singer in July when he attempted to give Swift his phone number during her Kansas City stop on the "Eras Tour."

But the following month, when NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano asked Kelce what was going on with him and Swift, the athlete insisted, as he did during this week’s press conference, that he wanted to keep his personal life to himself.

Swift and Kelce have been photographed together on multiple occasions, and they both made surprise cameos on “Saturday Night Live” in October.

Romance or not, Swift's attendance appears to be helping Kelce's game.

On the Oct. 25 episode of “New Heights,” Jason Kelce addressed his younger brother's stats this season and how they're best when the "Anti-Hero" singer is in the crowd.

“When T-Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards," he said, "and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards."