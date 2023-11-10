Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored relationship has gone international.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end arrived in Argentina Nov. 10, a source close to the couple confirms to NBC News.

The pop megastar is kicking off the South American leg of her "Eras Tour" with a trio of shows in Buenos Aires, which began Nov. 9.

Swift's Nov. 10 show was postponed Friday afternoon due to adverse weather and has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.

Kelce does not have a game this weekend, as the Chiefs are off until Nov. 20 due to their bye week. Kelce will next take on the team Swift usually roots for — the Philadelphia Eagles.

His appearance in Argentina comes after Swift has been seen draped in Chiefs garb at multiple NFL games this season in support of her rumored beau.

She was not at Kansas City's most recent game Nov. 5 in Germany, but she has been seen with Kelce's mother, Donna, and others cheering on the Chiefs during the season. The night before the international game, she was also spotted getting dinner with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce appeared to hint at his trip to Argentina on the most recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice,” the tight end said. “My skin’s getting really pale so I gotta go somewhere south, somewhere closer to the equator.”

When the Chiefs return to action on Nov. 20, it will be a brother vs. brother showdown as they play the Eagles in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl won by Kansas City. Also, Swift grew up in Pennsylvania as an Eagles fan.

Swift also made music history on Nov. 10 when she became the first artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the song of the year category seven times. This year's nomination is for her hit “Anti-Hero.”

She earned six nominations, including her sixth album of the year nomination for “Midnights," which ties her with music icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in that category.