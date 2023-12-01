Taylor Swift and Beyoncé pose for a pic together at the ‘Renaissance’ London premiere

Supportive superstars!

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé shared a sweet embrace at the Nov. 30 London premiere of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" concert film.

Swift, 33, posted several images Dec. 1 on Instagram from the event. The first pic showed the “Anti-Hero” singer posing on the red carpet with her fellow Grammy winner, whose concert film hit U.S. theaters today.

“Got invited to London by The Queen… Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!” Swift captioned the post, adding a crown emoji.

Both women wore eye-catching glittery gowns and stood with their arms wrapped around each other as they smiled for the camera.

The "Karma" singer included several more images of herself on the red carpet and another of her leaning into close pal Blake Lively as they sat together on a sofa.

Swift's attendance at the event comes a little more than a month after Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Oct. 11.

Both singers' concert films feature live performances from their record-breaking tours this year.

Swift expressed her gratitude to Beyoncé for attending her premiere in the caption of a cute Instagram reel that showed the pair eating popcorn in a theater.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.

"She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”