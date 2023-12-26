For the second time, NFL announcer Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'wife'

Taylor Swift was mistakenly called Travis Kelce's wife — again.

During the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, CBS commentator and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo accidentally referred to the Chiefs tight end's girlfriend as his wife.

Earlier in the season, Romo made the same mistake when Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10.

ESPN shared a video of Romo's mix-up on Instagram.

"His wife loves it — I mean girlfriend," he said.

Swift was in attendance at the Dec. 25 game in support of Kelce alongside her brother, Austin, who was dressed as Santa Claus, and her parents, Scott and Andrea. She also wore hat with Kelce’s jersey number, 87, embroidered on the side of it.

Kelce made his 900th career reception when his girlfriend was cheering for the tight end. That's when Romo made the remark.

Following Romo's comment, commentator Jim Nantz responded, "You've been down that road with that before."

Taylor Swift looks on during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10 Jamie Squire / Getty Images

After the commentator's second slip-up, fans wondered whether Romo knows more than he's sharing.

One fan took to X, formerly Twitter, to share thoughts about Romo's statements.

While Swift and Kelce have been linked since July, when Kelce said he attempted to give Swift her number at her "Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City, the pop star confirmed that they started dating before her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September. In Swift's Person of the Year cover story for Time magazine, Swift said she said that the game was not their first date despite what people may have assumed.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

The two shared multiple heartwarming moments since the start of their relationship, but in those moments, none of them show Swift with a ring on her finger.

But some believe Romo is manifesting an engagement between the tight end and the singer.

"Tony romo gotta be manifesting something based on how many times he’s referred to Taylor swift as Travis kelce’s wife," one X user wrote following the Christmas Day match.

While the repeated mistake is seen as humor by many, others aren't happy with Romo's repetitiveness.

One X user called the joke "pretty old" and "weird."

"Tony Romo constantly being like 'oh hey there’s Travis Kelce’s wife I mean girlfriend,'" another X user wrote. "Is old. Let Taylor Swift watch the game and cheer without being cringey."