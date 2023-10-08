Did Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs-Vikings game?

If Swifties were hoping to see Taylor Swift take over the NFL for three weeks in a row, they were quickly disappointed.

Fans tuning in to CBS’ broadcast of the match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings Oct. 8 might have noticed that there were fewer references to the “Anti-Hero” singer and no quick shots of her celebrating a touchdown.

That’s because according to the broadcast announcer, the 33-year-old pop icon wasn’t in attendance to watch Travis Kelce, who she is rumored to be dating, and his teammates after supporting them in person for their last two games.

“Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” commentator Jim Nantz said during the broadcast.

'The camera then panned to show one Swiftie holding a “Where’s Taylor?” and another pair of Vikings fans who wore custom “Swiftie” jerseys with the number 89, a reference to Swift's (and Kelce's) birth year and upcoming “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album.

Nantz joked, “(Swift) was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during the Chiefs-Jets game Oct. 1. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Fans shared a few funny reactions on social media after learning that Swift would not attend the Chiefs-Vikings.

“I deeply relate to taylor swift’s urge to not want to watch the minnesota vikings play football,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said they were “switching back to the bravo below deck marathon” after realizing Swift wasn’t cheering from the stands.

The Athletic managed to include a reference to one of the musician’s songs in its post about Swift’s absence.

“If you were tuning in to the Chiefs-Vikings game to see Taylor Swift, you’ll just have to picture her in your wildest dreams,” the clever tweet said. “She is not in attendance in Minnesota to watch Travis Kelce.”

Speaking of Kelce, Chiefs fans briefly panicked after seeing the tight end suffer a non-contact ankle injury right before halftime. Kelce threw his helmet on the ground in frustration after getting hurt and limped off the field into the locker room.

After getting his ankle wrapped during halftime, he returned to the field in the third quarter and checked back into the game.

Travis Kelce winces in pain after sustaining an injury on a play during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Vikings game Oct. 8. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

He seemed to make a quick improvement and made a “circus catch,” as Nantz said, during a big play.

On the same drive, he scored a touchdown.

"Kelce, comes off the x-ray table and finds the end zone!" Nantz said.

Commentator and retired NFL star Tony Romo laughed and said, "I see what you did there."