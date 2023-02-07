NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, may be a Kansas City power couple these days, but their romance began as teenagers in an East Texas town.

Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft. For his work in 2018, his first full year as a starter, Mahomes was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. At 23, Mahomes was the youngest recipient of the award since Dan Marino in 1984.

In 2019, the young quarterback was awarded the Best NFL Player ESPY Award, joining the ranks of football legends like Peyton Manning, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith.

Mahomes added another MVP title in 2020 when he was named the league's Most Valuable Player following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, the first championship for the team in 50 years.

Brittany Matthews Mahomes, 27, is an athlete in her own right. She played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and went on to play professionally in Iceland.

After earning a four-year bachelor's degree in kinesiology from University of Texas at Tyler, Brittany Mahomes became a certified personal trainer and launched her own company. Though she does not play professional soccer anymore, she co-owns the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s soccer team, alongside founders Angie Long and Chris Long. In January 2023, Patrick Mahomes joined his wife as co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share two children together, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

They met in high school and have been dating since they were young

The couple started dating as high schoolers at Whitehouse High School in Texas, the Kansas City Star reported.

In a 2020 interview with TODAY, he reflected on the couple’s first Christmas together during their high school days.

“I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months,” Patrick Mahomes said at the time. “Just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything.”

In both 2013 and 2014, the couple attended prom together, according to sweet snaps posted to Patrick Mahomes' Instagram page.

The pair continued dating through college, though they did not attend the same school. Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech University and Brittany Mahomes went to the University of Texas at Tyler.

The standout quarterback was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and the couple began planting roots in Kansas City, Mo. with their dogs, Steel and Silver, who have their own Instagram account.

Patrick Mahomes proposed in August 2020 after 8 years of dating

In February 2020, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a fourth quarter comeback win over the 49ers as the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates a win at Super Bowl LIV in Miami with then-girlfriend Brittany in 2020. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Later that year, he proposed to Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium, a moment that he said made him more nervous than playing in the Super Bowl.

“You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart’s racing, I promise you that,” Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mo.

Brittany Mahomes shared her experience in a tweet, alluding tot he fact that the proposal came after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl 54 rings.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe (sic) away," she said.

They announced they were expecting their first baby weeks later

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his then-fiancée announced they were expecting their first child Sept. 29, 2020 just weeks after he proposed.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born Feb. 20, 2021.

Their wedding took place in Hawaii in 2022

The couple wed in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Hawaii on March 13, 2022 and announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post.

Brittany Mahomes wore a white gown featuring a cut-out bodice and long, flowing train while Patrick opted for a light grey suit.

They welcomed a 2nd child, a son, in 2022

In May 2022, the couple announced via Instagram their family was growing and that Sterling would be a big sister. In June, the couple shared they would be adding a baby boy to their family in an Instagram video.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born Nov. 28, 2022.

In December 2022, the newly minted mom of two shared an update to Twitter.

"Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids," she wrote. "Both screaming, both not wanting to nap."

