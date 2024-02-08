Kristin Juszczyk reveals how Brittany Mahomes helped with Taylor Swift wearing her jacket

The woman behind the NFL's hottest sideline designs is Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

From Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes to Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner, Kristin Juszczyk's handmade designs have reached the sidelines of teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Kristin Juszczyk spoke to TODAY about how her custom outfits are changing the fashion game at football's biggest games.

"I’ve always just been wanting to wear something unique," she said. "And I just had that moment where I’m like, I can’t find it out there to buy, the only other option is to create."

Read on to learn more about what inspired Kristin Juszczyk to make her handmade pieces for the past past five seasons — and how her career has taken off thanks to a familiar face.

When did Taylor Swift wear her clothing?

Kristin Juszczyk said she wanted to challenge herself this season when it came to her fashion designs.

"I told myself that my goal was to start making something for myself every week, and then also something for someone else," she said. "And I definitely surpassed what my goal was."

She sent "Juszczyk Originals" to the wives and girlfriends of other NFL stars, like Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, the Olympic legend Simone Biles and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo.

After seeing the designers, actor Taylor Lautner also wanted in — and showed off his custom Lions jacket during the playoffs.

But she has Brittany Mahomes to thank for her designs landing in the hands of Taylor Swift, Kristin Juszczyk said.

She said she previously made a design for Brittany Mahomes and asked her if she could pass along an outfit to Swift. She said yes, and the day before Kristin Juszczyk was going to send it out, she said she got a message from Brittany Mahomes.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it,'" Kristin Juszczyk recalled. "It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible."

Swift and Mahomes sported their matching Kristin Juszczyk original puffer jackets during the Chiefs matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13.

"She’s single handedly catapulted my career," Kristin Juszczyk said of Swift. "I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

Kristin Juszczyk said there is another person who she feels she had a hand in her success.

"I lost my mom when I was 18," she said. "But so much of this just feels like divine. My mom, I just feel like has just made this fate for me."

When did Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk get married?

The Juszczyks tied the knot in 2019, and they've been each others' biggest supporters since.

"I've probably gone through like 30 of Kyle’s jerseys this year, definitely," she said of using her husband's uniform to pursue her art.

And after the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup, when speculation arose as to who was behind Swift and Mahomes' matching outfits, it was her husband who set the record straight.

"I don’t know the number," Kyle Juszczyk said of how many social media posts he replied to dropping his wife's name. "But I was hard at work that night. I just so badly wanted her to get the recognition that she deserved."

Kyle Juszczyk will be one of the lucky ones to be wearing a Kristin Juszczyk original at the 2024 Super Bowl, she said.

"We have some exciting people coming up too for the Super Bowl... we're still working on it, but I know I got Kyle," she said. "I made him something really special. And I think everyone’s gonna absolutely love it."

And while she said she didn't bring a sewing machine to Las Vegas, she shared: "I’ve definitely brought myself a kit."

Can you buy Kristin Juszczyk’s jackets?

Juszczyk was recently granted a license to use the NFL’s official logo on her designs, and fans will finally be able to purchase a Kristin Juszczyk original in time for the Super Bowl.

She shared she created Super Bowl puffer vests — NFL team neutral — which will be up for auction starting at 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 8.

"I’m gonna donate all proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation," she revealed. "I just feel like this is my mom. I just need to give back in some way."