Taylor Swift's girl squad continues to grow.

The singer hung out with several gal pals, including Kylie Kelce, at the AFC championship game Jan. 28, and new photos from the fun outing have surfaced.

Swift's friend Keleigh Teller, who is married to actor Miles Teller, posted several snapshots from the big game on her Instagram story, including one where she and Swift share a warm embrace in their private box.

Swift and Teller. @keleighteller via Instagram

Teller also shared a photo with Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, the brother of Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Teller and Kelce. @keleighteller via Instagram

In the photo, the two ladies stand side by side and smile brightly for the camera. “My girl @kykelce,” Teller captioned the post.

Teller's other photo showed Swift huddled up for a group shot with Teller, Kylie Kelce, actor Cara Delevingne and another friend.

@keleighteller via Instagram

It was a big day for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Baltimore Ravens and are now headed to the Super Bowl.

After the team won, Swift hit the field with the Kelce family to congratulate her beau, whom she greeted with a kiss.

Kelce and Swift. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Swift also patiently waited for her turn to greet Travis Kelce and stepped aside as he shared an embrace with his brother on the field.

Over the past few months, Swift has appeared at many of Travis Kelce's games and has spent time with other wives and girlfriends (known as WAGs) of NFL players. The singer has been spotted hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, on several occasions.

After spending time with other members of the Kelce family, Swift was seen getting chummy with Kylie Kelce on Jan. 21 at a Chiefs game. At the same game, Jason Kelce appeared shirtless, and Travis Kelce later said Swift was quite amused by his brother's antics.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he said during an episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast.