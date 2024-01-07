Is Taylor Swift attending the Golden Globes?

After Taylor Swift's apparent absence from the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers Jan. 7, all eyes are on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Swift, whose "Eras Tour" concert film is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement at the 2024 ceremony, was not spotted at SoFi Stadium for the 4:30 p.m. ET game.

Her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, also did not take the field, and instead watched from the sidelines to rest before the Chiefs upcoming post-season in the NFL playoffs.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes look on from the sidelines during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 7. Harry How / Getty Images

Swift's red carpet fashion moments are legendary, but her attendance at the Golden Globes has not been confirmed. Swift was spotted in L.A. Jan. 6 leaving a restaurant with friends and fellow NFL wives and girlfriends Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell.

Variety correspondents were uncertain if the singer will attend the event. The outlet's coverage of Golden Globe arrivals kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the 8 p.m. ceremony.

"Rumor has it she will be here," Variety's Marc Malkin said in a video.

Swift has been nominated for five Golden Globes in the span of her career but has never won.

She last attended the ceremony in 2020 with Joe Alwyn, her former boyfriend of six years.