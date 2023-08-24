‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ debuts in new trailer

Taylor Swift has lent "Look What You Made Me Do" to another "actress starring in your bad dreams."

The trailer for Prime Video's upcoming show "Wilderness" marks the global debut of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)," featuring snippets of the song throughout the 90-second preview.

"Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma….," Prime Video UK's account posted Aug. 23 on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning the "Wilderness" trailer with references to lyrics from Swift’s song. The show, premiering Sept. 15, follows a woman who learns of her boyfriend's betrayal and seeks revenge during a road trip.

"Look What You Made Me Do" marks the second re-recorded song from Swift's 2017 album "Reputation" to debut onscreen.

Here's everything to know about "Reputation" and its highly anticipated re-release.

What we know about "Reputation (Taylor's Version)"

While fans are so ready for it, news about the complete release of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” has been elusive, and there is no official release date for the re-recorded album.

But “Taylor’s Version” songs from "Reputation" have already popped up this year. "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" was featured in Season Two of the Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty" in an episode that aired Aug. 3. Neither song has been released in full on streaming platforms or for digital download.

Jenny Han, the showrunner and author of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” book series, is a proud Swiftie, with more than eight of Swift's songs appearing in Season Two.

Seemingly confirming that the version of "Delicate" heard in Episode Six is from the re-recording, Han posted a throwback video Aug. 3 of her singing along to "Delicate" at one of Swift's concerts, with the caption, "Thank you, @taylorswift (TV)," using the "Taylor's Version" acronym.

In another behind-the-scenes photo from the scene that featured the song, Han wrote, "Is it too soon to do this yet? (Taylor’s version)," referencing lyrics from "Delicate."

But while the public may have gotten a taste of a few re-recorded “Reputation” tracks, it appears to be a work in progress.

Ed Sheeran told Andy Cohen in an interview on the "Deep & Shallow Podcast" Aug. 15 that he had not yet re-recorded the Reputation-era song “End Game,” featuring himself and rapper Future.

"Reputation" is the last album Swift recorded that she does not own herself. She owns the master recording of her following album, 2019's "Lover," and of every album released since.

What is Taylor Swift's next album?

Though Swift has yet to announce a release date for "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," she revealed Aug. 9 that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will come out Oct. 27.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Swift wrote in her Instagram caption. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane."

"1989" will mark Swift's fourth "Taylor's Version" re-recording, following "Fearless," "Red" and "Speak Now," which came out July 7.

After Oct. 27, Swift will have two more albums to re-release — "Reputation" and her self titled 2006 debut "Taylor Swift."

What does 'Taylor’s Version' mean?

Swift first announced in 2020 that she would be re-recording her first six studio albums following confirmation that music executive and talent manager Scooter Braun had sold her master recordings to a private equity company.

Braun bought Big Machine Records, the company Swift first signed a contract with at age 15, in 2019. Swift's original contract stipulated that the label owned all her masters.

She has been open about her history of tense relations with Braun and described the sale of her masters to him as the "worst case scenario" at the time.

The re-recordings of her first six albums, dubbed as “Taylor’s Version" to distinguish them from the originals, are Swift’s way of regaining ownership of her music.