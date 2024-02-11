To quote one of the Kansas City Chiefs' most famous fans — Taylor Swift — the San Francisco 49ers have "been dressing for revenge."

The 2024 Super Bowl, set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marks a rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers, who last met in the championship game in 2020.

The Chiefs won 31-20 after a fourth quarter scoring spree. Now, four years later, the 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy — who was picked dead last in the 2022 NFL draft — are looking to even things up.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to reprise last year's victory and become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions nearly 20 years.

Besides the sense of déjà vu, Super Bowl 58 is also expected to bring plenty of potential viral moments. Usher is set to perform a 15-minute set at halftime; Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega and more celebrities star in this year's batch of ads; and of course, Taylor Swift, fresh off the Tokyo Dome stage, is expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Follow along for live updates.