To quote one of the Kansas City Chiefs' most famous fans — Taylor Swift — the San Francisco 49ers have "been dressing for revenge."
The 2024 Super Bowl, set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marks a rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers, who last met in the championship game in 2020.
The Chiefs won 31-20 after a fourth quarter scoring spree. Now, four years later, the 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy — who was picked dead last in the 2022 NFL draft — are looking to even things up.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to reprise last year's victory and become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions nearly 20 years.
Besides the sense of déjà vu, Super Bowl 58 is also expected to bring plenty of potential viral moments. Usher is set to perform a 15-minute set at halftime; Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega and more celebrities star in this year's batch of ads; and of course, Taylor Swift, fresh off the Tokyo Dome stage, is expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Follow along for live updates.
A look at Jason and Donna Kelce's Super Bowl outfits
In 2023, Jason Kelce was on the field facing off against his brother, Travis Kelce. This year, he's on the bleachers in Kansas City Chiefs gear.
The Philadelphia Eagles center is wearing red and gold plaid overalls with the Kansas City logo emblazoned the front. Underneath, he's wearing his signature "Big Yeti," T-shirt, which is a nickname for his brother.
Donna Kelce meanwhile is wearing a black jacket with "Super Bowl LVIII" printed on the back, as well as her famous nickname, "Mama Kelce."
The 2024 Super Bowl is a Chiefs-49ers championship rematch. Here's what happened last time
The 49ers are headed into Super Bowl 58 with a score to settle.
San Francisco last went to the Super Bowl in 2020, when they lost to the Chiefs 31-20. While the Chiefs trailed at the start of the fourth quarter, third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought Kansas City its first championship win in more than 50 years.
The Chiefs scored 21 points in the last seven minutes of the game, with Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Damien Williams and Travis Kelce on key plays.
Four years later, Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed into the Feb. 11 game as the reigning Super Bowl champs, seeking to become the first back-to-back winners since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.
Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?
After a whirlwind rookie season as a Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift's new favorite team is headed to the Super Bowl. She became a fixture during the Chiefs' postseason, traveling from Kansas City to Buffalo to Baltimore. But the NFL championship game created a slight schedule conflict.
Swift resumed her "Eras Tour" in Tokyo on Feb. 7 and took the stage for her last Japan show on Feb. 10. (Her world tour resumes on March 4 in Singapore.) Super Bowl 58 is set for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. PT.
But Swifties and new football fans, never fear. Taking into account her private jet and the time change, Swift can leave Tokyo on Feb. 11 and land in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, with plenty of time to spare before kickoff. Don't just take our word for it. The Embassy of Japan confirmed it, too.
The Chiefs owner's daughter had also told People magazine on Feb. 10 that Swift was en route to Vegas.
And to think — this relationship started with a podcast shoutout, "a friendship bracelet and a dream."
How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl in a rematch of 2020's championship game.
This year, the Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
The game will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount +.
For the first time, Nickelodeon will simultaneously air a kid-friendly version of the Super Bowl. The Spongebob Squarepants-themed "Live from Bikini Bottom" broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.