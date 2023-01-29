Savannah Guthrie shares family pics from Eagles game — green doughnuts included

Savannah Guthrie and her family were all decked out in green and black to cheer on their beloved Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

The TODAY co-anchor posted a series of photos on Instagram on Jan. 29 of her family preparing to watch the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC conference championship game.

She captioned the post, which featured husband Michael Feldman, daughter Vale, 8, and son Charley, 6, "fly eagles fly!!!"

Vale and Charley were photographed snacking on some bright green doughnuts coated in green sprinkles at a tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the final shot, the family is smiling in front of an Eagles slogan that reads, "We're from Philly...No one likes us and we don't care!"

Savannah Guthrie's husband and their two children, Vale and Charley, outside of Lincoln Financial Field. @savannahguthrie on Instagram

On her Instagram story, Savannah shared a picture of the back of a sweatshirt with a similar expression, as well as an Eagles sign that says, "It's a Philly thing."

Though Savannah is not from Philadelphia originally, she has voiced that she's a fan of the football team as her husband is a loyal Philadelphian.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 and will advance to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Earlier this month, Savannah shared another sweet moment with her kids when Vale and Charley gave her a thoughtful present for her 51st birthday.

“You know what the cutest thing is?” Savannah said in a Jan. 6 appearance on "The Tonight Show." “The kids actually wrote down what they liked about me. And I think they were prompted to do that.

“But my little boy said I smelled good. And my daughter said, ‘She acts like a little girl.’ And that I sing, but badly," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

She added that Charley, who typically gets his annual check-up at the doctor's office around his birthday, had an important question for his mother this year.

“My little boy goes, ‘Mommy, did you have your 51-year-old visit?’” Savannah said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, they weighed and measured me. I got the shingles vaccine.’”