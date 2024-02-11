How to watch Super Bowl 58: What time it starts, and where to tune in

Football's biggest night is about to kick off. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The two teams previously faced off in the 2020 Super Bowl; the Chiefs won that game 31-20.

Will they do it again, giving Travis Kelce get his third Super Bowl ring, as he promised in a recent interview? Our astrologers predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would win, but there's only one way to know for sure: Watch it yourself (or with a party).

Here's everything to know about watching the big game, including what time it starts.

What day is the 2024 Super Bowl?

This year's Super Bowl game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. Entertainment, like the national anthem sung by Reba McEntire, will start at 6 p.m. ET.

How to watch and stream the 2024 Super Bowl

There are a few different ways to watch and stream the Super Bowl, broadcast on CBS.

TV watchers can tune to CBS through their cable provider. Similarly, you can stream the game on CBS.com through your cable provider.

Without access to CBS, you can watch Super Bowl 58 through Paramount+, which offers a free trial.

Or, you can watch though services like Philo. Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV or Spectrum TV Choice.

A kid-friendly version will air on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is airing a kid-friendly version of the game, complete with slime, called "Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom."

The Nickelodeon version will be accessible via its broadcast channel and through live TV streaming packages.

How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs been to?

The Chiefs are playing in their sixth career Super Bowl. 2024 marks their fourth appearance at the Super Bowl the past five years.

A win Sunday would be the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl title. They previously won in 1970, 2020 and 2023.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?

Usher is headlining the halftime performance. Pregame performers are Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day with their renditions of the national anthem, "America The Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift, girlfriend to Chiefs tight end Kelce, has a concert in Tokyo the day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Embassy of Japan released a statement Feb. 2 saying the singer "should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," even after taking into account the 12-hour flight and the 17-hour time difference.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have said whether she will attend the game.