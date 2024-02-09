Super Bowl food feud: Kansas City pulled pork vs. San Francisco wings and dip

The Kansas City vs. San Francisco competition is heating up on the field and in the kitchen. For this season's final installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, Bay Area chef Joe Sasto and KC pitmaster Megan Day are going head-to-head to claim culinary superiority for their home team. In honor of the 49ers, Sasto is cooking up crispy, mayo-marinated fried chicken wings and creamy crab Rangoon dip with crispy wontons; and for the Chiefs, Day is preparing a pulled pork slider board and cheesy sheet-pan nachos.

I love this recipe because pulled pork feeds a crowd! This presentation is a great way to offer your guests some flavorful char-grilled additions for their sandwiches. Guests can take the ingredients they love and build an even better barbecue sandwich.

These nachos are a hit because the barbecue sauce and pork add a fantastic tangy and rich pop to the crunch your guests already enjoy. Whether you make the meat or buy it from your local pitmaster, you will fall in love with these barbecue nachos.

Once you try these, you may never make wings any other way again. The mayo marinade is the secret to the juicy, flavorful and well-seasoned wings. The fat from the mayo helps keep the chicken moist while all the spices penetrate into the wings. After a dredge and fry for crispness, a quick toss with Parmesan and parsley perks the wings right up.

This dip takes crab Rangoon and deconstructs it into a fun to eat dip. The warm, creamy and zesty dip is served with crispy wonton chips. Be sure to scoop the dip with a spoon onto the wonton chips, as the chips are fragile.

If you like those great game-day dishes, you should also try these: