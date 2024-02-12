Paramount+ users say streamer is crashing the night of the Super Bowl

Some viewers of Super Bowl 58 are having trouble, well, watching the Super Bowl.

The Feb. 11 game is broadcast exclusively on CBS and Nickelodeon, and streaming only on Paramount+, a streaming platform owned by ViacomCBS.

But some people trying to access the game on Paramount+ are facing issues, according to social chatter. TODAY.com has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.

Follow along for live coverage of the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Starting an hour before the game, X users reported getting an error code and having "major lagging issues with Super Bowl coverage," as one X user wrote it.

One X user compared the experience to Netflix's live "Love Is Blind" reunion experiment, which went awry due to technical difficulties. The streamer has not hosted a live reunion since.

Trouble seemed to continue for some users as the night wore on. Starting into the game, users reported their Paramount+ was “crashing constantly.”

Right before kickoff, X user @nikkihodum wrote, “Never thought I would be angry my paramount + isn’t working & I cant watch the superbowl but here we are.” Hodum told TODAY.com problems resolved after she unplugged her Apple TV box.

Lucy Huber told TODAY.com her Paramount+ is "still glitching" but her family is watching anyway, without any other streaming option.

Ryan Moyer told TODAY.com he has done "a lot of refreshing and restarting the Paramount+ stream," which "went out once before kickoff" and twice since the game began. "Luckily, it restarted easily each time," he said.

Some were having trouble watching the Super Bowl halftime show.

Online sentiment can best be described by one tweet: "Tonight is NOT the time to keep getting error codes when trying to watch a live event," one X user wrote.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers for a rematch of their 2020 game. Multiple celebrities have already been spotted, beyond just Taylor Swift there to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.