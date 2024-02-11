IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrities at the 2024 Super Bowl: Who's there, besides Taylor Swift?

Blue Ivy Carter was spotted jumping for joy on the field.
By Elena Nicolaou

The Super Bowl is a place to watch a game, yes — but also to se and be seen. Before the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m., cameras are on the celebrities lucky enough to be in attendance, or pay up for a suite.

After much speculation about whether she would attend, Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is in a suite with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

They're hardly the only A-listers at the big game. Below, find a list.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Swift is watching the game surrounded by her friends and family. Swift collaborated with Ice Spice on a remix of "Karma" last year.

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd and his lookalike son were at the Super Bowl wearing jerseys.

Gordon Ramsey

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Gordon Ramsey.Harry How / Getty Images

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter

A week after she took the stage at the Grammys with her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter is at the Super Bowl. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger daughter, Rumi Carter, attended as well.

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Blue, 12, struck some poses before the game, channeling her performer parents.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Blue Ivy jumped for joyEzra Shaw / Getty Images

Post Malone

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Post Malone attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Post Malone is performing "America the Beautiful."

Andra Day

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Andra Day attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Andra Day sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

