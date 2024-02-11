Celebrities at the 2024 Super Bowl: Who's there, besides Taylor Swift?

The Super Bowl is a place to watch a game, yes — but also to se and be seen. Before the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m., cameras are on the celebrities lucky enough to be in attendance, or pay up for a suite.
After much speculation about whether she would attend, Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is in a suite with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.
They're hardly the only A-listers at the big game. Below, find a list.
Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Swift is watching the game surrounded by her friends and family. Swift collaborated with Ice Spice on a remix of "Karma" last year.
Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd
Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd and his lookalike son were at the Super Bowl wearing jerseys.
Gordon Ramsey
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter
A week after she took the stage at the Grammys with her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter is at the Super Bowl. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger daughter, Rumi Carter, attended as well.
Blue, 12, struck some poses before the game, channeling her performer parents.
Post Malone
Post Malone is performing "America the Beautiful."
Andra Day
Andra Day sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.