Celebrities at the 2024 Super Bowl: Who's there, besides Taylor Swift?

The Super Bowl is a place to watch a game, yes — but also to se and be seen. Before the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m., cameras are on the celebrities lucky enough to be in attendance, or pay up for a suite.

After much speculation about whether she would attend, Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is in a suite with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

They're hardly the only A-listers at the big game. Below, find a list.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Swift is watching the game surrounded by her friends and family. Swift collaborated with Ice Spice on a remix of "Karma" last year.

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd

Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd and his lookalike son were at the Super Bowl wearing jerseys.

Gordon Ramsey

Gordon Ramsey. Harry How / Getty Images

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter

A week after she took the stage at the Grammys with her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter is at the Super Bowl. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger daughter, Rumi Carter, attended as well.

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Blue, 12, struck some poses before the game, channeling her performer parents.

Blue Ivy jumped for joy Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Post Malone

Post Malone attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Post Malone is performing "America the Beautiful."

Andra Day

Andra Day attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Andra Day sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.