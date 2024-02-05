Jay-Z shades Grammys, lack of Beyoncé Album of the Year award: 'Some of you don’t belong in the category'

In a speech accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards, rapper Jay Z seemingly called out the Recording Academy.

As his daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, stood by his side, Jay-Z noted that while music and therefore voting on the Grammy Awards is "obviously subjective," his wife, Beyoncé has never won in the album of the year category.

"I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone, and never won Album of the Year," he said, seemingly referring to his wife. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work."

He went on to double down, adding: "Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category," before clarifying: "When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Jay-Z, tied with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), has the distinction of rapper with the most Grammy wins in history. He won his first Grammy in 1998 and has won a total of 24 out of 88 nominations.

His wife, fellow musician and global superstar Beyoncé, has the most Grammy Awards of all time with 32 wins, despite never having won in the album of the year category.

Fans had plenty of reactions to the speech, hopping onto X to share their thoughts.

"BEYONCE STOOD THERE LIKE," @ScottieBeam wrote alongside a photo of Elmo making a 😬 face, referring to the pop star watching the acceptance speech from the audience.

"Jay Z: 'Some of yall don’t even belong in a category'

He not lying tho," @Ace_2o replied.

"lmfao @ Jay Z dragging the #Grammys and having the entire room silent," @itsKARY_ wrote.

"Jay Z using his Grammys acceptance speech to whack the Recording Academy for never giving Beyoncé Album of the Year..." @sbstryker wrote alongside a photo of Vice President Kamala Harris saying "Can someone turn that up?"