A few days before Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” she posted a letter to fans on her official website. In the letter, posted alongside an adorable photo of her and her three children, Beyoncé said she dedicated her album to her family.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity and inspiration,” she wrote. "And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Read on to learn more about her three children with husband Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy Carter, 10

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter in 2020. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Blue Ivy is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first child. She was born on January 7, 2012, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn, just like her grandmother Tina Knowles.

At 10-years-old, Blue is the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy. She won one in 2021 for collaborating with her mom and Wizkid in their song, “Brown Skin Girl,” which honors the beauty of Black and brown girls.

Blue also won an MTV Video Music Award in 2021, beating out Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and Lady Gaga in the Best Cinematography category for “Brown Skin Girl." Not to mention, that the uplifting tune also helped her win a BET Award at the age of eight.

In November 2020, author Matthew A. Cherry released his audiobook, "Hair Love," and the audiobook is narrated by none other than Blue.

"Hair Love" tells the story of a Black father who learns how to do his daughter's hair while his wife is hospitalized.

For her 10th birthday, Tina gave her granddaughter a sweet shout-out on Instagram and gave insight into Blue's character.

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!'" Tina wrote. "Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!"

Rumi and Sir Carter, 5

Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born on June 13, 2017, and their zodiac sign is Gemini. In Beyoncé’s 2019 Netflix documentary, "Homecoming," she opened up about the “extremely difficult pregnancy" that she went through when she had them.

Beyonce and her three kids. beyonce.com

"My body went through more than I knew it could,” she said in the documentary.

Beyoncé suffered from preeclampsia, which is a "serious blood pressure condition that develops during pregnancy," per Cleveland Clinic. She Vogue in August 2018 that she was 218 pounds the day that she gave birth to Rumi and Sir.

"I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month," she said. "My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me."

"After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery," she added.

Beyoncé noted that during her recovery she became a vegan and started to accept that her body became more curvier.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it," she said. "I think it’s real."

Beyoncé's twins have since been featured in a few projects that she's worked on like her "Black is King" visual album where they made an appearance. Rumi was also in the music video for “Brown Skin Girl," along with her sister.

Here's the meaning behind Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir's names

In an interview that Jay-Z did with “Rap Radar” hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller that was posted on his streaming service, Tidal, he explained how he and Beyoncé came up with the names Rumi and Sir.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he said, per ABC News. As for Sir? “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he said.

While the Carters have never explained the significance of Blue Ivy's name, fans think her middle name, Ivy, may be a reference to the couple's favorite number, four.

The number has a significance in their lives. She was born on Sept. 4. Jay-Z was born on Dec. 4. They were married on April 4. Blue Ivy’s name may be a reference to the Roman numerals for 4, IV.