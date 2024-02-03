How much is a Super Bowl suite? Olivia Culpo gifts Christian McCaffrey’s mom one after price concerns

For those hoping to watch the Super Bowl in style, it will cost a pretty penny.

In a recent episode of the “Your Mom” podcast, Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, revealed that despite her “money bags” son’s valued position as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, her family couldn’t afford to splurge on a suite for the Super Bowl.

During the Feb. 1 episode of the podcast, Lisa McCaffrey lamented about being unable to watch her son play in the 2024 Super Bowl from the cushy haven of a suite.

“We looked into a suite,” Lisa McCaffrey explained. “And none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there.”

“Nor moneybags Olivia,” she continued, referring to her son’s fiancée Olivia Culpo. “So we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

It wasn’t long before Culpo swooped in with some news. In a post shared to her Instagram story, Culpo told her future mother-in-law that she handled the purchase.

“Fake news!” Culpo wrote in her post. “Happy birthday, Lisa. I bought you a suite.”

How much do Super Bowl LVIII suites cost?

According to Suite Experience Group, which provides suites for the Super Bowl, suite prices for Super Bowl LVIII — which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — cost between $1,400,000 to $2,500,000 on average. The boxes come with inclusive access to food and beverages.

This year, the 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl will have various suite options, including Owners Club Suites, Traditional Suites and Premium Loges.

How many guests can fit in a Super Bowl LVIII suite?

You’ve seen the photos of Taylor Swift in the box suit of the Chiefs' games, where she is surrounded by seemingly dozens of fellow fans. But how many people are crowding around in the high seats exactly?

Suite Experience Group says the stadium’s traditional premium suites can accommodate 22 to 26 people. Meanwhile, the Owners’ Club Suites can seat 16 to 20 people, while the Premium Loge Boxes can provide four guests with a semi-private area.