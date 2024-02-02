Ice Spice shares meaning behind new album 'Y2K' and teases 'a crazy collaboration'

Ice Spice says the name of her debut album has a really special meaning to it.

During an appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna that aired Feb. 2, the rapper revealed that the name of her first album is "Y2K" because it pays homage to January 1, 2000, the day she was born.

"I'm so excited," the Grammy nominee said about her upcoming project, which she noted will come out later this year.

"It's almost finished," she added.

Ice Spice during the Who Decides War Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show on Sept. 10, 2023 in New York. Udo Salters

As for collaborations, Ice Spice is keeping mum on which artists will be featured on debut project, but teased on TODAY that she just confirmed someone special.

"I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in like two days ago," she said with a smile.

In November, Ice Spice seemingly hinted at the name of her new album when she shared a photo of herself with a big smile.

She captioned the post, "Y2K! ?/?/24."

"Y2K as an album name is insane I’m scared," one person commented.

Another said, "Album Time??!?"

Throughout her career, the rapper has worked with some heavy hitters in the music industry, such as Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

"It’s so crazy working with Nicki because she’s the queen of course, and real particular about everything," Ice Spice said on Capital XTRA Breakfast. "But she’s so hard working and I knew that already but meeting her in person just completely reminded me of that. Our video shoots would be like 10-plus hours."

Minaj and Ice Spice have collaborated on their two hit tracks, "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World."

In 2023, Ice Spice also worked with Swift on her “Karma” remix, and the “Anti-Hero” singer had nothing but good things to say about the rapper.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift told Variety in a statement. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace."

"She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me," Swift added.