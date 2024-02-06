Travis Kelce deflects question about a possible engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce may be playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, but during a pre-game press conference Feb. 5, reporters were more interested in his plans for after the big game — specifically, if they involved an engagement to Taylor Swift.

Kelce has been in the spotlight because of his romance with the pop star, which kicked off publicly when she went to one of his games last September.

Since then, the two have practically become an entire pop culture genre, unfolding at concerts, Instagram posts and exuberant kisses shared on the field after the Chiefs' AFC championship win.

When a reporter asked if there would be "another ring," besides the Super Bowl ring he might win on Sunday, Kelce deflected.

“I’m focused on getting this ring,” Kelce told reporters. “That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Kelce was referencing the ring given to each of the members of the winning team. Kelce's Chiefs won the last Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also addressed Swift's recent sweep at the Grammys, where she made history for winning the most album of the year awards ever.

“She’s unbelievable,” the NFL star said. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.”

Swift has previously penned songs about the impact of engagement rumors on her. In the song "Lavender Haze" from her most recent album "Midnights," she sings the following:

“All they keep asking me / Is if I’m gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see / Is a one-night or a wife / I find it dizzying.”

Before her relationship with Kelce, Swift was in a six-year relationship with the actor Joe Alwyn. Alwyn briefly opened up about their engagement rumors to the Wall Street Journal in 2020.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” Alwyn said.

The two called it quits in April 2023. Fans are speculating her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will feature details about her and Alwyn's split.