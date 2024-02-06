Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' is already a meme

Though Taylor Swift just announced her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at the Grammys on Feb. 4, the title has already captured the imagination of the internet.

Many fans are speculating about what the album could be about — including Swift's ex Joe Alwyn and current beau, NFL player Travis Kelce — but they've also been sure to crack some jokes.

One of the most popular tweets came from Eric Harvey, who quote-tweeted an old post from Kelce's account.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Harvey captioned a post of Kelce's that reads: "The moon looks crazy tonight...Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary."

The post is reminiscent of an earlier trend from November when Swifties resurfaced Kelce's old tweets — including a few with very (ahem) creative spellings like "squirle" instead of squirrel and "Chipolte" instead of Chipotle.

Fans were also excited to make other memes about the upcoming album, the track list for which Swift revealed on Feb 5.

People immediately drew comparisons to "Little Women" and the "Dead Poets Society."

"taylor swift sat down watched these back to back and went and created the tortured poets department just for them," @goslingsfilms tweeted.

Many fans agreed that Jo March from “Little Women" would likely be a member of "The Tortured Poets Department."

Other fans had more hilarious suggestions of their favorite allegedly tortured poets for members of the fictional department.

@Leanbean28 shared an old photo of the boy band One Direction.

"the REAL tortured poets department," @pambisly joked alongside a photo of some of the cast from "The Office" in berets.

Another user, @julesnonsenses, shared that Prince Henry from the book-turned-film "Red White and Royal Blue" would obviously work in "The Tortured Poets Department."

Another fan, @dumbandfunn, decided that "Sex and the City" star Carrie Bradshaw would have obviously been the head of the department.

Another fan speculated that Conrad Fisher from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" would have also been a member.

"Everyone's references are very good and smart but please realize tortured poets department means this," @lizzzzzielogan wrote alongside a photo of "10 Things I Hate About You" lead Kat Stratford after she tearfully delivers her famous poem.

For now, fans will have to decipher the track list while Swift releases a single and the album drops on April 19.