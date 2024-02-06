Travis Kelce shares what he promised Taylor Swift after her Grammy wins

Travis Kelce is cheering on Taylor Swift after her successful Grammys night — and making some promises of his own.

During the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, the pop star became the first person to win album of the year four times after her album "Midnights" was announced the winner by Celine Dion. That night, Swift also won best pop vocal album, bringing her total Grammy wins to 14.

Kelce was not able to be by his lady's side that night, as he's preparing for the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11 when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. So when reporters asked him about Swift's major Grammy wins the following day, Kelce had nothing but love and support for her.

“She’s unbelievable,” the NFL star told reporters at a pre-Super Bowl press conference on Feb. 5. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The last time the couple was spotted together was when they shared a kiss on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship on Jan. 28.

While many fans of the twosome were hoping to see him at the Grammys with Swift, the Chiefs tight end said on “The Pat McAfee Show” ahead of the event, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think — I’ve got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday’s a travel day."

“Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week,” he added.

Now, fans are wondering if Swift will be able to cheer on her boyfriend at the Super Bowl. The singer is set to resume her “Eras Tour” the day on Feb. 7 in Tokyo. She will then have a four-night run in the city, with her last show ending the day before the big game.

Viewers will have to wait and see. In the meantime, Swift is keeping busy after her Grammy wins. During the telecast, she revealed that she has a new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” coming and on Feb. 5, she shared the track list.