Will Travis Kelce attend the Grammys with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a busy few weeks ahead of them.

After basking in post-victory glow and kissing on the field when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship Jan. 28, Kelce is headed back to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

But first, his girlfriend has the Grammy Awards.

Swift is nominated for several awards at the Feb. 4 ceremony, including record of the year for her song "Anti-Hero" and album of the year for "Midnights."

Kelce will not attend the Grammy Award ceremony in Los Angeles, a source close to the couple tells TODAY.com.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think — I've got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday's a travel day," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Jan. 31.

"Unfortunately, I've got to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week," he added.

Super Bowl festivities officially kick off Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Opening day, commonly referred to as "media day," marks the only public appearance players and coaches will make before Sunday's game, according to the NFL.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs becoming AFC champions. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

While the singer and the star tight end have appeared in public together on several occasions, fans had hoped the Grammys would have marked the couple's official red carpet debut.

The full docket doesn't end with the Grammys, though. Swift resumes her "Eras Tour" Feb. 7 in Tokyo, after more than two months off. During that hiatus, Swift became a fixture at Kelce's Chiefs games; she appeared at each playoff game, culminating in their internet-breaking celebration on the field Jan. 28 surrounded by Kelce's family.

Swift concludes her four-night run in Tokyo with a concert on Feb. 10, one day before the Super Bowl, stirring speculation that she may make it to the big game.

With a private jet and the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, it's possible for Swift to leave Tokyo shortly after performing and make it to Vegas well before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

After the Super Bowl, Swift is due in Melbourne, Australia, for three "Eras Tour" shows Feb. 16-18.