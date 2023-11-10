2024 Grammy Awards nominations: Here's what to expect

Get your popcorn ready! The 2024 Grammy Awards nominations are being announced on Friday morning.

The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will be joined by previous Grammy winners and the cast of "CBS Mornings" to make the announcement on a livestream event on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube.

Who will join the 2024 Grammys nominations livestream?

A long list of other Grammy winners are slated to join the livestream: Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

What time does the 2024 Grammys livestream start?

There is a 15 minute pre-show ahead of the nominations livestream event, kicking off at 10:45 a.m. ET. The actual livestream will then start at 11 a.m. ET, followed by a wrap-up show.

10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT: Grammy Nominations Pre-Show

Grammy Nominations Pre-Show 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT: Nominations Livestream Event

Nominations Livestream Event 11:25 a.m. ET / 8:25 a.m. PT: Grammy Nominations Wrap-Up Show

What will be announced during the 2024 Grammys nomination livestream?

There are a total of 98 categories but not all of them will make the livestream of nomination announcements or the final awards show broadcast.

In a press release, the Recording Academy says that only the general field — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist, producer of the year (non-classical), songwriter of the year (non-classical) — and "select" other categories will be announced in the stream.

See a full list of the categories here.

When are the 2024 Grammys?

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 4 in downtown Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. It will air live 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 to 8:30 p.m. PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

However, only Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to watch the show live. Everyone with the lower tier "essential" Paramount+ subscription will be able to see the awards show the following day.

What music is eligible for the 2024 Grammys?

Music released between Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 15, 2023 is eligible. The first round of voting wrapped on Oct. 20 and after the nominations are announced, the final round of voting will run from Dec. 14, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024. The 66th annual Grammy Awards then airs on Feb. 4.

What happened at the 2023 Grammys?

At last year's show, Beyoncé won four awards, bringing her total wins to 32 Grammy Awards, a new record.

In the show’s top category, album of the year, Harry Styles won for "Harry’s House." Styles also took home the award for best pop vocal album.

Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” also made history as the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the album of the year category.

See a full list of 2023's nominees and winners here.