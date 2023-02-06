Beyoncé tears up while making Grammys history with most wins ever

On Feb. 5, Beyoncé made history, becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She now has 32 Grammy awards.

The legendary singer became emotional as James Corden announced won the award for best dance/electronic music album and in doing so, made history.

Beyoncé was emotional while accepting the award that gave her the most Grammy wins of all time. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé held back tears as she thanked God, her husband Jay-Z and her three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

She also gave a shout out to her Uncle Johnny, who is mentioned on her song "Heated."

"I would like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing this genre," she told the crowd. "God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys."

At 88 nods, Beyoncé began the evening tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations ever. During the pre-show she added to more trophies to her collection as "Plastic Off the Sofa" was named the best traditional R&B performance and “Break My Soul” was declared the best dance/electronic recording.

Beyoncé accepts a historic award.

As the ceremony began, she was awarded the Grammy for best R&B song for "Cuff It," tying her with Solti, but she was running late and unable to accept it in person.

Instead, Nile Rodgers accepted the award on her behalf and explained that he instantly knew he wanted to contribute to the hit.

The odds were in her favor achieve this historic moment. Beyoncé received the most nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards with nine nods. Kendrick Lamar followed her with eight and Brandi Carlile and Adele each had seven.

As for whether Beyoncé will perform during the ceremony? People are certainly hoping.

