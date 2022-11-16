Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy Album of the Year nomination

Puerto Rican rapper and singer superstar Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album “Un Verano Sin Ti” has earned two 2023 Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the Album of the Year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition.

His album is also up for a Grammy in the Best Música Urbana Album category and “Moscow Mule”, the lead song of the hit album, is up for Best Pop Solo Performance.

His latest album marks the artist’s sixth project in four years. “Un Verano Sin Ti” was released on May 6.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has previously won two Grammy awards and been nominated for six.

The nomination also makes him the first-ever artist to receive Album of the Year nominations at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys.

The 2023 Grammys marks the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The event will air on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8 to 11:30 P.M. ET at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.