2023 Grammy Awards: See the list of winners

The 65th Grammy Awards will celebrate the best of the best in music. On Feb. 5, celebrities will arrive at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as viewers turn on their TVs to find out who will take home the night's biggest awards.

In addition to announcing the award winners, the show brings a stacked lineup of performers, including Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile, as Trevor Noah hosts for the third year in a row.

In the show's top category, album of the year, Adele faces off against Beyoncé, who has never won in that category. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's album "Un Verano Sin Ti" made history as the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the category, and Swedish pop band ABBA saw the end of their 40-year-long hiatus pay off with a nod.

Here's a list of nominees in select categories. The list will be updated with the winners throughout the show.

Album of the Year

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlilie

"Music Of The Spheres," Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry’s House," Harry Styles

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"Abcdefu," Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time," Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was," Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit," Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy On Me," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Film

"Adele One Night Only"

"Our World"

"Billie Eilish Live at the O2"

"Motomami"

"Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story"

"A Band A Brotherhood A Barn"

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Going Where The Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was A Cowboy," Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

"Growin' Up," Luke Combs

"Palomino," Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest," Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

Best Rap Performance

"God Did," DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"Vegas," Doja Cat

"Pushin P," Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd and GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Beautiful," DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

"Wait For U," Future featuring Drake and Tems

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Die Hard," Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)," Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs," Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Pushin' P," Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

"Wait For U," Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Best Rap Album

"God Did," DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You," Future

"Come Home The Kids Miss You," Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry," Pusha T

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove," Beyoncé

"Here With Me," Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

"Over," Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love," Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'," Babyface featuring Ella Mai

"Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé

"'Round Midnight," Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It," Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs," Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good," Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don't Walk Away," PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"Breezy," Chris Brown

"Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

"Candydrip," Lucky Daye

"Watch The Sun," PJ Morton

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe," Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Music Of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Higher," Michael Bublé

"When Christmas Comes Around...," Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream Of Christmas," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross

Best Comedy Album

"The Closer," Dave Chappelle

"Comedy Monster," Jim Gaffigan

"A Little Brains, A Little Talent," Randy Rainbow

"Sorry," Louis CK

"We All Scream," Patton Oswalt

Best Latin Pop Album

"Aguilera," Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

"De Adentro Pa Afuera," Camilo

"Viajante," Fonseca

"Dharma +," Sebastián Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

"El Alimento," Cimafunk

"Tinta y Tiempo," Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen," Mon Laferte

"Alegoría," Gaby Moreno

"Los Años Salvajes," Fito Paez

"Motomami," Rosalía

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams

"Old Man," Beck

"Wild Child," The Black Keys

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!," Idles

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday," Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

"Call Me Little Sunshine," Ghost

"We’ll Be Back," Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed," Muse

"Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout," Turnstile

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer," Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout," Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia's Dream," Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

"Patient Number 9," John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

"Dropout Boogie," The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello and The Imposters

"Crawler," Idles

"Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

"Lucifer On The Sofa," Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There’d Better Be A Mirrorball," Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty," Big Thief

"King," Florence + The Machine

"Chaise Longue," Wet Leg

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World," Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

"We," Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You," Big Thief

"Fossora," Björk

"Wet Leg," Wet Leg

"Cool It Down," Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album