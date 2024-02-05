Taylor Swift shocks Grammys with brand new album titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

After months of rumors that Taylor Swift will be announcing a rerecording of her sixth studio album, "Reputation," the singer is once again keeping fans on her toes.

While accepting her 13th Grammy Award — the "Anti-Hero" singer's lucky number — live at the Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Swift announced that she will be releasing a "brand-new" album titled "The Tortured Poets Department."

The album will drop April 19.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last 2 years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19," Swift said in her acceptance speech for best pop album.

Swift shared to Instagram the cover art of the upcoming album, featuring a sultry, black-and-white photo of Swift laying on a bed, just minutes after accepting the award.

"All’s fair in love and poetry..." she captioned the post.

Swift also teased the album on her Instagram story.

"And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms/ My muses, acquired like bruises/ My talismans and charms/ The tick,/ tick, / tick/ of love bombs/ My veins of pitch black ink," Swift shared, in a handwritten font resembling song lyrics.

"All's fai —" the post concluded, echoing her Instagram caption.

Swift's outfit to the Grammy Awards — a black-and-white ensemble of a textured white gown with elbow-high black gloves — had fans initially predicting a major night for the highly anticipated "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

But in hindsight, the repetition of "tick" in the teaser adds new meaning to a small detail of Swift's outfit — a clock face worn around her neck like a choker.