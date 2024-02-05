Taylor Swift's Grammys outfit already has a big reputation.

Swift arrived to the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in a stunning strapless white gown, with black elbow-high gloves.

The black-and-white theme aligns with a subtle change the singer made to her social media accounts before the ceremony, and it has fans predicting her next move. The original album art for "Reputation" featured the singer in black-and-white with print covering the side of her face, almost like a newspaper.

The stark tones of her Grammys look, combined with the new black-and-white tint to her profile pictures online, is further fueling fan theories that Swift's next major announcement will center on the rerecording of her sixth studio album.

Along with a black choker and silver strands, Swift is wearing a necklace with a clock set to the time 3:15, making fans think something might come out on March 15.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Swift and her 10th studio album, "Midnights," are up for six awards at this year's ceremony, including album of the year and record of the year for "Anti-Hero."

The singer currently has 12 Grammy Awards, so one win at the Feb. 4 ceremony would put her at 13 total awards — her famous favorite number.

During her banner 2023, which started with launching her international "Eras Tour" and ended with being named Time's Person of the Year, Swift reached new heights of fame due to her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In fact, Kelce isn't at the Grammys as Swift's date because the player is currently chasing his own success. The Chiefs are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11, with hopes of becoming the first back-to-back champions in nearly 20 years.

Attending the Super Bowl would mark Swift's 13th appearance at a Chiefs game this season, but the singer is set to resume her "Eras Tour," first.

Swift is scheduled to perform in Tokyo on Feb. 10, the day before the Super Bowl. But factoring in a time change and private jet usage, it's possible for Swift to make it Las Vegas with time to spare before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.