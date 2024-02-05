Celine Dion gets standing ovation during surprise Grammys appearance

And the award for moment of the night goes to Celine Dion.

In a surprising moment, the music icon made an appearance at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. Dion, who has recently stayed out of the public eye amid her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, was on hand to present the final award of the night: album of the year.

“Thank you all, I love you right back,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer said as she received a standing ovation. “When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

“Those who have been blessed enough to be here, the Grammy Awards, must never be taken for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world," she continued.

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Dion continued by saying that it was an honor to present the award that she received from Diana Ross and Sting 27 years ago.

The singer would go on to present the award to the winner: Taylor Swift.

Buzz about Dion's appearance sparked after her former stylist, Law Roach, teased that he was coming out of retirement for one night only.

Dion was stylishly dressed in a pale pink gown with a mustard-colored coat from Valentino's spring/summer 2024 couture collection. She accessorized with a stunning silver statement necklace and silver and diamond earrings and rings.

Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

After her appearance, Roach shared a video from backstage, set to the tune of "Reunited" by Peaches & Herb.

"We’re BACK…… @celinedion," he captioned the clip.

Last year, Dion canceled the remaining dates of her world tour due to health issues. The Grammy-winning star revealed in 2022 that she has stiff person syndrome, a rare, progressive neurological disorder with symptoms that include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, as well as muscle spasms caused by noise, touch and emotional distress, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Dion recently announced that her health journey will be chronicled in her upcoming documentary “I Am: Celine Dion.”

“This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans,” read the press release about the film.

A release date has yet to be announced.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.