Trevor Noah is back emceeing the biggest night in music for the fourth year in a row.

The Recording Academy and CBS announced Dec. 14 that the former host of "The Daily Show" is hosting the 2024 Grammys in February.

“I'm hosting the Grammys," the comedian said on his podcast "What Now? with Trevor Noah.” "I'm excited about that. It's a lot of fun."

On its website, the awards show hailed Noah "for his ability to blend humor with a deep appreciation for music, creating a seamless and engaging experience for both the in-house audience and at-home viewers."

The three previous Grammys hosted by Noah have brought their share of drama, either during the show or leading up to it.

In 2021, the Weeknd boycotted the show after being snubbed the previous year. In 2022, the artist Ye, formerly Kanye West, was dropped as a performer over his “concerning online behavior,” which included using a racial slur against Noah on Instagram about a month before the show. In 2023, Harry Styles caused a stir when he won the coveted album of the year award and said in his acceptance speech: "This doesn't happen to people like me very often."

On his podcast, Noah said he's enjoyed moments in the show when things went a little sideways.

“I’ll be honest and I know that the producers of the Grammys won’t like this: I like it when something goes off the rails at the Grammys because I’m experiencing it first hand,” he said.

“Normally, I’d be at home tweeting it like, ‘Ooooo.’ Now I get to be in the audience being like ‘Oooooo.’ It’s live and it’s happening. I like (it)," he said.

It's too soon to say what may happen at the 2024 Grammys, but here are all the details on how to watch.

When are the 2024 Grammys?

The 66th Grammy Awards show airs on Sunday, February 4, from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET, or 5 to 8:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 2024 Grammys?

The show is broadcasting live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and streaming on Paramount+.

Who is nominated for a 2024 Grammy?

Sza leads the pack with nine nominations. Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers each have seven. See the full list of nominees here.