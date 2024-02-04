Grammys 2024: All the best looks from the red carpet

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

If you’re looking for a recap of the most memorable outfits from the 2024 Grammys, read on. The awards show is here entertain us with a performer-packed show — and red carpet stunners.

Taylor Swift is among the evening's most anticipated arrivals. While she won't be performing, all eyes are on Swift amid rumors that she is announcing the release of the "Taylor's Version" of her album "Reputation."

Her green dress to the Golden Globes earlier this year added to the anticipation — the album is associated with snake imagery. Will she wear green again to the Grammys?

Ice Spice, up for best new artist and other awards, is channeling Y2K in her look, a nod to her forthcoming debut album.

Read on for updates.

Billy Joel

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Billy Joel and wife Alexis Roderick arrived at the 2024 Grammys with their daughters, Della, 8, and Remy, 6. The music icon released his first new single in 17 years, "Turn the Lights Back On" on Feb. 1.

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jelly Roll braved the Los Angeles rain in his khaki ensemble as he spoke to E!'s Laverne Cox about inspiring others to pursue their dreams at any age.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus transformed into a golden goddess for her look. The singer, who landed six Grammy nominations, styled her eye-catching look with voluminous curls and velvet pumps.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran kept it casual in his camo outfit and black sneakers. The four-time Grammy winner is nominated for best pop vocal album for his LP "-," pronounced "Subtract."

Kat Graham

Kat Graham Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kat Graham had a dramatic moment on the carpet in her white gown that had a lengthy train attached to the cape.

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Kandi Burruss strutted down the red carpet in a sheer silver and black dress before sharing the surprising news with Variety that she will not return for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino stunned in her nude and black gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and matching gloves. She completed her look with a statement lip ring.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen made the 2024 Grammys their date night as they sweetly posted together on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Finneas and Billie Eilish Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Siblings Finneas and Billie Eilish already won for their song "What Was I made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack when they made their way down the red carpet. Eilish wore a pink and black "Barbie" inspired bomber jacket while FINNEAS matched her in his all-black look.

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Singer and Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard had all eyes on her in a crimson ensemble which featured branches and leaves that attached to her shoulders.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Coco Jones was emotional as she spoke to E!'s Laverne Cox about her five Grammy nominations. The best new artist nominee, who wowed in a low-cut silver sequin dress, said she was so grateful for everything she has accomplished with her music.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Dua Lipa, who is nominated for her song "Dance The Night" from "Barbie," sparkled in a custom Courrèges gown and a Tiffany accessories.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording A

Judging by Noah Kahan's beaming smile, it's not the season of the sticks at the Crypto.com Arena.

Boygenius

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — who comprise the group boygenius — wore matching white suits. "We're going for prom," Julien Baker said on the E! red carpet.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Alix Earle, known for her TikTok "get ready with me" videos, has officially gotten ready for the Grammys.

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monet. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording A

Best new artist nominee Victoria Monet walked the red carpet with her daughter Hazel, wearing a Versace bronze gown.

Eryn Allen Kane

Eryn Allen Kane. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A

A little bit "Barbie," a little bit punk is a way to describe singer Eryn Allen Kane's outfit.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms. SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.