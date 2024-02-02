Who is performing at the 2024 Grammys? Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs and more

You can think of the Grammys as one long concert, with a few awards snuck in. The 2024 Grammys, unfolding Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. on CBS, will feature performances from singers both trending and classic.

On Jan. 29, SZA — who earned the most nominations of the year — became the latest artist be announced as a performer. She's joined by music industry stalwarts, like Billy Joel and U2, as well as Joni Mitchell, for her first-ever Grammys performance.

Read on for the others.

Who is performing at the 2024 Grammys?

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa. Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

The three-time Grammy-winning artist is both a performer and a nominee this year. "Dance The Night," her song for the "Barbie" movie, is nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media, as are two other "Barbie" songs.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The three-time Grammy-winning artist is nominated for her album "Guts," a followup to her breakout hit "Sour." Rodrigo earned six nominations, including record and song of the year for "Vampire."

Burna Boy

Burna Boy. Timothy Norris / Getty Images

Burna Boy lost at the 2023 Grammys, but there's always another year. The "African Giant" is looking to land his second Grammy with selections from his latest album "I Told Them..." which is up for best global music album.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BMI

The country singer heralded for his voice and lyrics has yet to win a Grammy, though he has a total of seven nominations. This year, he's nominated for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" in the best solo country performance category.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel. Alberto E. Tamargo / Sipa USA via AP

The five-time Grammy winner (and 23-time nominee) is one of the few performers who is not also a nominee. He opened this year by debuting single "Turn the The Lights Back On" on Feb. 1, his first song in 17 years.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott. Carla Speight / Getty Images

Travis Scott is up for best rap album, thanks to his album "Utopia." He kicked the year off with new music videos, too.

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will be performing at the Grammys for the first time in her career this year. She’s nominated for her "At Newport (Live)" recording in the best folk album category.

U2

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform at the Sphere. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

Rock band U2 had the honor of breaking in the new Sphere in Las Vegas as the first-ever performers in the futuristic new building.

SZA

SZA. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The most-nominated artist of the night, SZA has a total of 24 Grammy nominations — but only one win. SZA's 2024 nominations include album of the year with "SOS" and both record of the year and song of the year with "Kill Bill."

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and her Grammys. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The 22-year-old already has seven Grammy awards and is nominated for six this year. Known for her haunting, melodic voice and probing lyrics, Eilish's 2022 sophomore album "Happier Than Ever" didn't nab any wins. Will she bring home the gold this year with song, "What Was I Made For?," which was featured in Barbie?" Or, might "Never Felt So Alone" win for best pop duo/group performance? We'll see.