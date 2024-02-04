Awards season is in full force — but of all the shows, only one will leave you singing. That, of course, is the Grammys.

The 66th Grammy Awards are set to air on Sunday, Feb. 4. Joni Mitchell, in her first-ever Grammys performance, is set to take the stage along with legends like Billy Joel and U2, and the most-nominated artist of the evening, SZA.

Also among the performers are Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa and Burna Boy.

Trevor Noah was announced as host back in December. On his podcast, "What Now? with Trevor Noah," Noah said he’s enjoyed moments in the show when things went a little off script.

“I’ll be honest and I know that the producers of the Grammys won’t like this: I like it when something goes off the rails at the Grammys because I’m experiencing it first hand,” the former "Daily Show" host said.

The only way you'll know, of course, is by tuning in to watch. Here's how.

What day are the 2024 Grammys?

The 66th Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 4.

What time do the Grammys start?

The ceremony spans from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET, or 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch and stream 2024 Grammys

The ceremony will air live on CBS.

If you're looking to stream the ceremony, you have options. First, you can log in to CBS.com using your cable provider. The Grammys will stream on Paramount+, too, with a few distinctions.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the Grammys live and on demand in the U.S.

Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can watch the Grammys the day after the ceremony, Feb. 5.

Those without a cable subscription should be able to access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

How to watch the Grammys red carpet pre-show

Red carpet coverage begins at on E! at 4 p.m.ET / 1 p.m.PT with "Live From E! Countdown to the Grammys," a discussion of the evening.

The network's red carpet show kicks off at 6 p.m.ET/3p.m. PT with "Live From E!: 2024 Grammys" hosted by Laverne Cox and Heather McMahan.

The Associated Press will also stream a red carpet pre-show on its website, YouTube and X accounts.

Who is nominated for a 2024 Grammy?

SZA leads the pack with nine nominations; Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers trail with seven. See the full list of nominees here, and find some highlights below.

Album of the year

Boygenius — “The Record”

Janelle Monáe — “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste — “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

SZA — “SOS”

Taylor Swift — “Midnights”

Record of the year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste — “Worship”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Song of the year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best new artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Who is presenting at the 2024 Grammys?

Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Christina Aguilera and Lenny Kravitz are among the announced presenters.